Report: Wyoming gas prices keep climbing to $3.582/gallon as nation’s average declines

CASPER, Wyo. — While the price of regular gasoline in Wyoming continues to climb, average prices across the country declined slightly on Tuesday, according to AAA. Wyoming’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is nearly 40 cents higher than the national average on Tuesday. AAA reports that gas pumps in Wyoming are charging an average of $3.582 per gallon of regular gasoline, an increase of about one cent compared with Monday. Prices in Wyoming are up about three cents in the last week and about 20 cents compared with a month ago.