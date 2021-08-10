Cancel
Pasternack Expands Its Line of Low-PIM Coaxial Cable Assemblies that Deliver PIM levels of Less Than -160 dBc

Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Low-PIM Cable Offering Includes Expanded Cable and Connector Options. Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has recently expanded its ever-growing line of low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies using Pasternack’s Super Flex cables, as well as popular cable offerings from Times Microwave that are ideal for use in wireless infrastructure installations, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and other low-PIM applications. These new cables are available in standard and custom lengths with same-day delivery.

