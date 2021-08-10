SLAM Festivals adapt to bring art to community

BOZEMAN – Sandra Wright Sutherland of Bozeman sits in her booth at the Support Local Artists and Musicians Festivals surrounded by her life’s work, consisting of a pile of books containing 30-years of photography and colorful oil paintings. It’s a warm summer afternoon on Saturday, Aug. 7, and the former art student, teacher, road biker and 30-year velodrome bicycle racing photographer took up painting during the pandemic and began creating renditions of her photography, but with a vibrant palette.