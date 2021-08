The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Stars of the Game. This guy has been struggling the entire year so I decided to give him the credit for the big swing in the game for the Reds. Yes, they did not win, and that sucks, but sometimes bad stuff just happens. If I was writing this for a winning game I’d still give it to Suarez. When the Reds needed him the most, in the most clutch situation, he came through. One swing doesn’t change much about your season but it was a high note for Heeny.