Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

HyreCar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Alexander Soule
Connecticut Post
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its second quarter. The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period. HyreCar shares have more than doubled since...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Hyre#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $380.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.90 million to $408.00 million. Welbilt reported sales of $298.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.04

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shares of UGP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.97. 1,044,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.74.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to post $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 billion. Fluor reported sales of $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$118.40 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post $118.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.50 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Real EstateConnecticut Post

How to Get the Most Out of Your Rental Property Investments

It might not seem like the perfect time to invest in rental property considering current real estate trends indicate we’re in a seller’s market, but now might very well be. According to HousingWire, property appreciation was double its already healthy rate in 2020, and there are plenty of indications that home values will continue to rise steadily in 2021 and beyond. Even large institutional investors continue to bet more on the single-family rental space.

Comments / 0

Community Policy