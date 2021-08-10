The White Lotus Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Anticipated Finale

Since launching in the spring of 2020, HBO Max has become the hot new streaming service on the block. With the perfect blend of classic movies and shows and new original content, the platform has given people lots of great things to watch. One of those great things is an HBO Max original called The White Lotus. The show follows a group of travelers who are vacationing in ‘paradise’. Although things seem picture perfect at first, it doesn’t take long for it to become obvious that things aren’t as lovely as they seem. The plot of The White Lotus has drawn viewers in, but they’ve also become very curious about the location where the show takes place. While The White Lotus resort is a fictional place, the show really is filmed in paradise. Keep reading to learn more about where The White Lotus is filmed.