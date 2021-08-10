The White Lotus Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Anticipated Finale
Watch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021. When you tune in to season two of The White Lotus, don't expect to check into the Pineapple Suite. On Tuesday, Aug. 10, HBO announced that its destination dramedy will be back for another season, only, this time around, the new episodes will not take place in Hawaii. Per the announcement, the Mike White-created series will follow a different group of hotel guests at another White Lotus property.www.eonline.com
