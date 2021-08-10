Love Island's Josh Reflects on 'Unbelievable' Experience with Shannon, Calls Her His 'Rock'
Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair shared an experience they'll never forget on this season of Love Island. During an appearance on the After The Island podcast Monday, the couple opened up about their relationship, which began during day one of filming the current season of the CBS reality show in Hawaii this summer. The two left the show together last week after the sudden death of Josh's older sister, Lindsey, and have since returned to his home in Massachusetts.people.com
