Bellevue, WA

Bellevue police cracking down on loud mufflers

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department announced plans Monday to emphasize patrols to crack down on loud mufflers this summer.

After numerous complaints the Bellevue police will dedicate significant resources to educate and cite drivers that violate the law.

Modifying an exhaust system to amplify the noise is illegal in Washington state.

On Aug. 6, Bellevue officers cited 11 vehicles for modified exhaust, including a 19-year-old for a modified exhaust, negligent driving and no insurance.

This year the Bellevue police have issued 237 citations.

Tickets escalate each time, with the first offense at $149, $190 for the second and $231 for the third.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 17

