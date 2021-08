The University scaled back study abroad programming ahead of the fall semester as the spread of the Delta variant continues to elevate COVID-19 cases across the globe. University spokesperson Crystal Nosal said officials canceled GW Chile and the University’s provider and exchange programs, which rely on outside partners and organizations, only continuing GW-branded programs with limited activity because of the state of the pandemic. This fall will serve as the first semester with study abroad programming since the spring of 2020, when officials suspended all programs and non-essential travel for more than a year following the pandemic’s outbreak last March.