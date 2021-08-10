Cancel
Uber vs. Lyft: Pros and Cons of Each Rideshare Service

In this age of the booming side hustle , ridesharing has become commonplace. Anyone with a car, a driver’s license and a cleared background check can potentially offer people rides and earn extra cash for doing so, but which service is best and what is the experience like ?

About Uber

Uber is a technology company based in San Francisco, Calif. It’s best known for being a ride-sharing service but since its start in 2009, the company has been expanding its mission. It’s actively working on initiatives that move people forward, like self-driving technology , urban air transport, more seamless professional travel experiences and easier access to healthcare and food, such as Uber Eats.

Uber has made a bold sustainability pledge to become a fully electric, zero-emission platform by 2040. Its goal is for all rides to happen in zero-emission vehicles or alternatively, to happen on public transit or with micromobility.

What’s It Like To Drive for Uber?

Many Uber drivers have shared their experiences, and the results range. On one hand, it’s possible to set your own schedule, start driving quickly and meet interesting people while earning extra income. On the other hand, it can be difficult to earn as much as Uber suggests, and there are costs associated like gas, auto detailing and maintenance .

How Much Does Uber Pay Drivers?

According to Uber’s website, a full-time driver in Atlanta, Ga., is likely to earn about $1,306 per week, including tips. Here are the various types of pay rates:

  • Standard trip fare, or time-based pricing, offers a base fare plus additional compensation based on the time and distance that you drive.
  • Uber also identifies opportunities for peak pricing. Surge pricing allows you to go by a heat map to find out when and where there’s a lot of rider demand, enabling you to earn more beyond the standard fare.

About Lyft

Lyft is a ride-hailing company based in San Francisco, Calif. It began in 2007 as a company called Zimride, which offered ridesharing between college campuses. By 2012, Lyft became a ridesharing service. It offers vehicle-based rides as well as scooter and bike sharing and food delivery.

What’s It Like To Drive for Lyft?

Driver reviews on Indeed.com echo the sentiments of Uber drivers — there are benefits, such as independence, flexibility, socialization, and drawbacks, like auto maintenance needs , to being a Lyft driver.

How Much Does Lyft Pay Drivers?

According to Lyft’s website, pay rates can vary depending on the driver’s city, region and time of day . Three factors influence a driver’s pay :

  • The base rate, or standard rate, is a guaranteed fare for picking a rider up
  • Distance rate is the dollar amount earned per mile
  • Time rate refers to time-based pricing, or the amount earned per minute
  • Drivers can also receive tips and bonuses

Using Lyft’s app, drivers can access forecasts and demand maps that update in real time.

Uber vs. Lyft: Which Is Better for Drivers?

Nearly 4,300 driver reviews on Indeed.com give Lyft a cumulative rating of 3.5 out of five stars. Uber’s profile on Indeed.com reflects approximately 13,500 reviews, with a cumulative average rating of 3.6 stars out of five.

Research firm Statista offers that Lyft has a higher driver satisfaction rate at 48.4% vs. 34.1% for Uber. Both companies provide discounts and perks for drivers.

If getting paid on the spot is a top priority, Lyft is a better fit because it offers instant pay after every ride, whereas Uber pays weekly. Lyft also offers discounts on key driver needs like auto maintenance and health and safety supplies.

Is Uber or Lyft Better for Customers?

Although Uber and Lyft are similar, Uber has the larger share of brand recognition and market share. Cost seems to be a significant factor in usage, and some customers use a third-party app to compare ridesharing costs before deciding which service to use.

Good To Know

For both drivers and customers, safety tends to be a top concern with ridesharing. In late 2019, Uber reported that nearly 6,000 incidents of sexual assault had been reported by both drivers and riders in the U.S. throughout 2017 and 2018. Lyft has not yet disclosed assault data.

Uber vs. Lyft: The Bottom Line

Drivers can rest assured, for the most part, that the ridesharing services offer similar benefits. Drivers are likely to benefit from Uber’s mindshare among consumers, and both drivers and consumers stand to benefit from Uber’s willingness to release safety statistics.

However, both companies are struggling to recruit and retain workers as the U.S. attempts to re-emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic . For drivers, business has been down and the chances of getting sick have been high, so many have switched to alternate side hustles like grocery delivery . That means fewer available rides as people get moving again, and higher prices for consumers who can hail one.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Uber vs. Lyft: Pros and Cons of Each Rideshare Service

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

