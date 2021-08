As it has since every year since 1983, the ARCA Menards Series returns to the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, August 22 for the Allen Crowe 100 presented by Lucas Oil, the first of two races the series will contest on one-mile dirt tracks in 2021. Fans can get a jump on the ticket rush at the gate by stopping at one of the several Springfield-area and central Illinois-area Menards locations to purchase advance discount tickets for just $20, a savings of $10 off the race day ticket price.