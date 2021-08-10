Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Expanding Access To Family And Medical Leave For Educational Support Staff

Landlords have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 to Complete Their Portion of the Application CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker, along with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), announced that more than $209 million in rental assistance has been paid on behalf of 26,300 renter households impacted by COVID-19. With over 40% of the $500 million in available funds committed to being paid, Illinois is ramping up its distributio Continue Reading