Chicago, IL

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Expanding Access To Family And Medical Leave For Educational Support Staff

RiverBender.com
 3 days ago
CHICAGO – Building on efforts to protect the wellbeing of education professionals and their families, Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 12 into law which expands access to family and medical leave for educational support staff in school districts, public universities, and community colleges. “It’s enormously important to ensure that all of Illinois’ education professionals have not only what they need to support the students and families they serve, but also to car Continue Reading

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
