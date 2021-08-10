Cancel
Relationship Advice

Would I be able to file a claim on unclaimed money in my ex-husband's bank account. He passed away in 2010?

By Asked in Naples, FL
 4 days ago

You will need to call a local probate attorney to go over the details of the account. Many of us do free consultations. This answer is for informational purposes only and not for the purpose of providing specific legal advice to your particular case. I have not reviewed your case yet nor have I met with you and the answer to this question does not in any manner whatsoever establish an attorney/client relationship. You can feel free to contact our offices for a free consultation.

Trouble RelationshipPosted by
NJ.com

Can my husband’s ex still get part of his 401(k) and pension?

Q. My husband, 56, divorced his first wife in 2009. The divorce decree awarded her 50% of his 401(k) and pension. The decree stated she had six months to file a Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO). He stopped adding funds to his 401(k) when they initially separated, which was two years before the divorce. It has now been 12 years and his ex-wife has never filed a QDRO. The 401(k) has since doubled in value. Does the ex still have the legal standing to file a QDRO even though it’s long past the window the court stated? If so, would she be eligible for 50% of the current value or the value of the account in 2009?
Relationship AdviceSlate

My Late Husband Left Money for His Parents Instead of Our Son

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) When my husband died two years ago, I was surprised to find out that his parents were listed as the beneficiaries on his bank accounts. I think it was an oversight because I was the beneficiary for his 401K and life insurance. There was a substantial amount of money in those accounts. His parents have access to that money and say they want to save it for my son. I agree with that, but I’d like to have the money to put into an account that I control so that nothing can happen to it upon their death. They have another son who would likely be the executor of their estate, and he doesn’t speak to me. I’ve asked them about it, but they won’t discuss the issue. For the time being, I’ve dropped the issue, but I want to bring it up again. What would be the best way to address this?
Relationship AdvicePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Are my husband’s kids from another marriage due assets when he dies?

Q. Do my husband’s minor children from a prior marriage have any rights to any marital assets acquired during our marriage in the event he dies before me? Who would benefit from his Social Security, savings and more? We’ve been married a little over a year and he’s been divorced from the children’s mom for about five years. He’s still paying child support until each child turns 18. They are 14, 13 and 11.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman, 23, weeps as she avoids jail after she and a friend shot a firework through the letter box of her ex's home after their 'toxic and volatile' relationship broke down

A woman who posted a lit firework through her ex-boyfriend's letterbox in a revenge attack has been spared jail. Hannah Linklater, 23, got drunk while with her friend Louise Burgess, 27, and lit the device before pushing it into the hallway of Joel Johnson's home, Manchester Crown Court heard. Linklater...
Public Safetyclassichits106.com

Bank robbery went awry when bank tellers couldn’t read the note demanding money

A 67-year-old man in England named Alan Slattery decided to get into the bank-robbin’ business back in March . . . and his first stop was a total bust. He handed over a note to the teller, but they couldn’t read his “poor handwriting.” So, he left empty-handed. The employees later huddled together and figured it out. It said, quote, “Your screen won’t stop what I’ve got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s. Think about the other customers.” It’s unclear if the “screen” was a permanent anti-theft fixture, or if it was a more temporary anti-COVID divider. Alan wrote a legible note at Bank #2, and got away with around $3,000. He also hit up a third bank, but the teller there refused to comply. The police caught him, he was arrested, and pleaded guilty on robbery and attempted robbery charges. He’ll do four years behind bars.
Congress & Courtskiss951.com

Court Requires Man To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Or Go To Jail

Ohio Court Requires Man, 21, To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Despite His Refusal. A 21-year-old man in Ohio was ordered to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of his probation. If he is not vaccinated by his next court appearance he will be sent back to jail. The man has stated he will not get the vaccine. He was sentenced to two years probation for possession of fentanyl. The judge said in a statement, this defendant was in possession of fentanyl which is deadlier than the vaccine and Covid-19. The defendant expressed no objections during the proceedings and stated no medical concerns.
Gravette, ARKHBS

Richard Barnett's lawyer files claim he was 'tortured' in D.C. jail

A Gravette man who was arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot was "tortured" in the District of Columbia jail, according to his attorney. Joseph D. McBride is Richard Barnett's attorney. He told 40/29 News that he filed an "emergency request" to Amnesty International and the American Civil Liberties Union calling for an investigation into Barnett's treatment in jail.
Barron County, WInews-shield.com

Bank files to claim money recovered in investigation

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department has been ordered to seize and hold funds that were confiscated in the course of a criminal investigation into the former A-1 Homes, following a hearing on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court. The seizure is part of a foreclosure action filed...
Personal FinanceBBC

Bank fraud: ‘I had £9,000 stolen from my account’

When a caller claiming to be a bank fraud investigator told Mark Wheeler there were suspicious transactions on his account, he was naturally alarmed. But the "investigator" was a crook and the call led to £9,000 being stolen from the 62-year-old's account. When he reported the incident to his bank,...
Family RelationshipsWJCL

'I wouldn't want my worst enemy to go through this,' wife says as unvaccinated husband battles COVID-19 in ICU

With the rise of COVID-19 cases due to the more contagious delta variant, evidence continues to mount that vaccination is the key to prevent serious coronavirus illness. For one Mississippi couple who caught COVID-19, their outcomes provide a growing contrast. The wife, who is vaccinated, recovered after 10 days. But her unvaccinated husband has been in the hospital for 22 days and counting.
Relationship Advicetwollow.com

How to Prepare Yourself for Probate Court: 6 Valuable Tips

It is the opinion of many experts that the legal proceedings surrounding inheritance matters are overly and unnecessarily complicated, especially in the United States. On the other hand, a simpler process without so many checks and balances leaves a lot of room for dishonesty and coming to unfair conclusions. Whether...
