Would I be able to file a claim on unclaimed money in my ex-husband's bank account. He passed away in 2010?
You will need to call a local probate attorney to go over the details of the account. Many of us do free consultations. This answer is for informational purposes only and not for the purpose of providing specific legal advice to your particular case. I have not reviewed your case yet nor have I met with you and the answer to this question does not in any manner whatsoever establish an attorney/client relationship. You can feel free to contact our offices for a free consultation.
