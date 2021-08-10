Cancel
LB Paul Theobald Jr. Transfers to Albany

By A.J. Black
 4 days ago

Update: Theobald has announced he is transferring to Albany (via Tyler Calvaruso)

Boston College linebacker Paul Theobald Jr. entered the transfer portal today a source confirmed to BC Bulletin. A graduate student from Seton Hall Prep in New Jersey, Theobald will have one year of eligibility at whatever school he decides to attend.

The 6-2 linebacker appeared in all eleven games in 2020, recording one tackle. He played a bigger role in Steve Addazio's defense with seventeen tackles in 2019, with a career high four tackles against Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl.

Boston College has been in the process of retooling their linebacking corp under Jeff Hafley. Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie both are now in the NFL, while John Lamot has graduated. The Eagles have brought in Isaiah Graham-Mobley from Temple in the transfer portal, and Kam Arnold has moved over to linebacker. With Vinny Depalma, and Bryce Steele also vying for snaps, Theobald most likely wouldn't have found many snaps this season.

Boston College has been lost multiple players to the transfer portal this offseason. Defensive tackle Kyiev Bennermon (NC A&T), defensive lineman Bryce Morais, defensive tackles Mike Ciaffoni (Colorado St) and Jaleel Berry, linebacker Korey Smith, offensive lineman Nate Emer, running back David Bailey, quarterback Sam Johnson, and wide receiver Justin Bellido (Notre Dame College), and Matt Valecce (Colorado State) all have entered the portal.

Photo courtesy of BCEagle.com/Anthony Garro

