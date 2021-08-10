In role reversal, Microsoft protests NSA cloud contract awarded to Amazon

Amazon has received a billion-dollar contract for cloud services from the US government and a conflict with Microsoft is developing again. The US portal Nextgov reports and explains that it is about an order from the NSA, for which up to 10 billion US dollars could flow. There are therefore not many details about the secret contract, but it is probably about the modernization of the infrastructure in which the secret data of the secret service is stored. Microsoft does not agree to the award of the contract to the competitor AWS (Amazon Web Services) and has lodged a complaint with the responsible audit office.