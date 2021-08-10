Cancel
Business

In role reversal, Microsoft protests NSA cloud contract awarded to Amazon

By Alex Halverson
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a turnabout from 2019, when it was Microsoft that was awarded a lucrative defense contract, prompting legal action from Amazon.

www.bizjournals.com

Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
Related
BusinessWebProNews

What’s Good for the Goose: Microsoft Challenges AWS NSA Contract

Microsoft is turning the tables on AWS, challenging a $10 billion contract award from the National Security Agency (NSA). Microsoft won the $10 billion JEDI contract from the Pentagon in October 2019, beating out AWS in the process. AWS immediately filed a lawsuit, winning an injunction against Microsoft moving forward with deployment. The legal challenge drug out for so long that the Pentagon was forced to abandon the project in the interests of not falling further behind in their efforts to modernize their systems.
BusinessHPCwire

$10B ‘Secret’ NSA Cloud Contract Awarded to AWS Is Already in Dispute

A $10 billion ‘secret’ cloud computing contract that was recently won by Amazon Web Services from the U.S. National Security Agency quickly came under fire from Microsoft Corp., which has protested the decision. The single-award contract, which was first reported in a July 30 story by Washington Technology, is slated...
Businesstheregister.com

Looks like NSA now stands for Not Selecting Azure: US spy agency picks AWS over Microsoft

In a classic role reversal, Microsoft is protesting the award of a lucrative contract by the US National Security Agency to AWS. As reported by NextGov, AWS could be on the receiving end of up to $10bn under the NSA contract, which comes just a month after the Pentagon killed off the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) IT contract. That $10bn decade-long, single-vendor, winner-takes-all cloud deal was awarded to Microsoft in 2019, and its rivals, including Amazon and Oracle, unleashed the lawyers in response.
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

NSA data should go to the cloud: AWS lands a billion-dollar contract

Amazon has received a billion-dollar contract for cloud services from the US government and a conflict with Microsoft is developing again. The US portal Nextgov reports and explains that it is about an order from the NSA, for which up to 10 billion US dollars could flow. There are therefore not many details about the secret contract, but it is probably about the modernization of the infrastructure in which the secret data of the secret service is stored. Microsoft does not agree to the award of the contract to the competitor AWS (Amazon Web Services) and has lodged a complaint with the responsible audit office.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Cloud survey: Amazon Web Services remains the leading cloud provider

The majority of commercial cloud customers use the services of several providers, among which Amazon is the leader. This emerges from the first “State of Cloud Strategy Survey”, the results of which the software provider HashiCorp presented on Wednesday. More than 3000 people worldwide took part in the survey. The questions range from the adaptation of the multi-cloud to the cloud providers used and concerns about data protection.
SoftwareCPA Trendlines

Microsoft Puts the Full Windows Experience in the Cloud

This Microsoft Mechanics video gives you an actual look at what the Windows 365 experience will look and feel like, including on the iPad. What if you could run the full Windows 10 or Windows 11 experience on the iPad you’re carrying around everywhere with you? Microsoft actually has a product that does that: The brand-new Windows 365 lets you create and customize a Cloud PC.
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

AWS has reportedly signed a secret $10bn cloud computing deal with the NSA

The National Security Agency (NSA) has awarded a secret cloud computing contract reportedly worth up to $10 billion to Amazon Web Services (AWS), according to reports. Code-named WildandStormy, Nextgov reports that while details about the contract are few and far between, it appears to be in line with NSA’s attempt to move its classified data repository to the cloud.
EconomyDefense One

NSA Awards Secret Up-to-$10B Contract to Amazon

The National Security Agency has awarded a secret cloud computing contract worth up to $10 billion to Amazon Web Services, Nextgov has learned. The contract is already being challenged. Tech giant Microsoft filed a bid protest on July 21 with the Government Accountability Office two weeks after being notified by the NSA that it had selected AWS for the contract.
Businesswindowscentral.com

Microsoft vs. Amazon: How can AWS beat Microsoft 365?

Even when approached from the angle of "how can Amazon do it," rather than "can Amazon do it," experts still reiterated that the task at hand was immense and potentially unfeasible. "As we've seen with Google and, to a lesser extent Apple, taking on the Microsoft Office (and 365) behemoth...
TechnologyRedmondmag.com

Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare Announces 'Azure Healthcare APIs'

Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare's Azure API for Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR) is getting support for additional data types, and is now renamed as "Azure Healthcare APIs," Microsoft announced this week. FHIR is a standard that defines how healthcare information can be exchanged among different computer systems, regardless of how...
Computersthurrott.com

Hands-On with Microsoft Cloud PC

Microsoft released Cloud PC to its commercial customers today, so I obviously had to jump in immediately and take a look. Here are some quick first impressions of the service. To make this happen, you will need a Microsoft 365 commercial account first. I’ve had one for years, tied to my (mostly unused) paulthurrott.com domain. I still have a Microsoft 365 Business Standard license, for some reason, which costs $12.50 per month with annual billing (so, $150 per year), but I’ve been meaning to cut that down to a Microsoft 365 Business Basic account, which is just $5 per month/$60 per year. (I don’t really need the locally-installable Office apps, since I get that from Microsoft 365 Family.)
Softwaremakeuseof.com

Microsoft Finally Rolls Out Cloud Clipboard via SwiftKey for Android

Microsoft has finally delivered one of the single-most requested crossover productivity features between Windows and Android: a cloud clipboard. No longer will you have to copy and paste text between your favorite messaging app and your work documents. Instead, the cloud clipboard will record your Android inputs and allow you to copy them to your Windows machine—a massive timesaver, no doubt about it.
Businesswindowscentral.com

Microsoft, Amazon, and Google account for 61% of cloud infrastructure spending

Canalys data indicates cloud infrastructure services spending shot up by 36% in the second quarter of 2021. 31% of that spending goes to Amazon Web Services. Canalys has data illustrating the breakdown of global cloud spending in quarter two of 2021. Spoiler: Amazon and Microsoft dominate the stats, with Google coming in at a tidy third place while everyone else is lumped into the "other" category. Between the three leaders, 61% of all cloud infrastructure is accounted for, as of 2021's second quarter.
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

Cloud Technology and Healthcare Evolution: Microsoft in the Spotlight

In April, software giant Microsoft made a lot of headlines announcing its multibillion-dollar acquisition of Nuance, the cloud-based clinical intelligence developer best known to healthcare providers for its Dragon and PowerScribe speech-recognition products. Business analysts and reporters zeroed in on impressive financial details and utilization potential for “ambient AI” technologies...

