Aric Almirola Indianapolis Road Course Advance Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Are you a fan of NASCAR? Yes? Are you a fan of funny things? Yes? Then you will love the latest interview with Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, and Joey Logano. If you answered “yes” to the above questions, then you most certainly know the names of the drivers we just mentioned. All three of them compete in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ryan Blaney competes full-time as the driver of the No. 12 Ford Mustang GT for Team Penske. Joey Logano also competes full-time and is a teammate with Blaney. He drives the No. 22 Ford Mustang GT for Team Penske. And as for Austin Cindric, he is also a teammate of Blaney and Logano. Except he competes part-time in the Cup Series, driving the No. 33 Mustang for Team Penske.