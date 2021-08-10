Cancel
Motorsports

Aric Almirola Indianapolis Road Course Advance Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

● Mobil 1, the official Motor Oil of NASCAR since. ● This Mobil 1 paint scheme is the first of its kind by sporting the Mobil 1 Thousand sweepstakes and featuring the brand’s iconic Pegasus and the Mobil1Thousand.com URL on the back. Mobil 1 Thousand is a weekly contest guaranteeing that if Mobil 1 wins, fans win. Throughout the remainder of the season, one fan will win $1,000 or more if a NASCAR Cup Series driver who uses Mobil 1 scores the victory. Almirola’s win July 18 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon ensured one lucky fan landed the $3,000 jackpot. The sweepstakes remains open through the 2021 NASCAR season, with even higher prize totals for the playoffs and special bonuses for cutoff races. All fans need to do is sign up at Mobil1Thousand.com for a chance to win.

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

