This is the perfect name for this pasta salad because with all the fresh veggies it literally tastes like summer. There are so many textures and flavors going on. Ham adds a little heartiness while peas add a pop of sweetness. The two types of cheese pair perfectly with the light and tangy Italian dressing. If you're making this ahead of time, we suggest not adding the lettuce until you're ready to serve or it will get soggy. Serve this as a side or a light lunch.