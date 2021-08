IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS DIVISION OF ST. CROIX. NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS OF FINAL ACCOUNT HEARING. Notice is hereby given that the Petitioners, Vanesia Monique George and Malcolm Ray Thomas, have filed a Final Accounting with the Court for the above Estate. A hearing upon this final accounting and the distribution therein proposed shall be conducted on September 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Any interested person or entity wishing to object to this final account, or the distribution therein must file and serve upon the Petitioners a statement of his/her/its objection in writing. Such objection must be filed with the Petitioners and the Court before the date of the final hearing and will be placed on the Court’s calendar for hearing in regular course.