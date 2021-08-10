Cancel
Society

Rights over our family's land

Asked in San Antonio, TX
 6 days ago

Our brother is dieing and has took it upon himself back in 2010 to take over all my parents land inwhich can not be sold unless me and my 3 other siblings sign it over. Somehow he got my permission without my knowing and now seems to own all the land inwhich we just found out he sold some of it and now is the sole owner . To have gave as a gift to his oldest son and now my concern is his wife will keep my family's land without our permission. What can we do at this point to prevent this from happening if anything. She is evil and keeps my sisters and me far from my brother being his I'll. Can someone help me with some inside to how we can prevent the wicked witch from taking over and having my sisters removed . Thank you for your time and advise if you decide to help me . God bless you all and have a great evening.

