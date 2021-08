VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Class is back in session for Valdosta City Schools. The district is welcoming over 8,000 students back to the classrooms. “We’re not going to let one bad day or one bad moment mess us up. We’re going to keep going, we’re going to learn from it, we’re going to grow and we’re going to do it together,” said Amy Young, a sixth grade math teacher at Newbern Middle School.