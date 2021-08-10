Site plans completed for courthouse sidewalks project

Now that site plans for the courthouse sidewalk improvements project — which also includes the removal of eight concrete bunkers — have been created by BBS Architects Engineers, Jasper County’s maintenance director expects the board of supervisors will see bids within the next two or three weeks.

According to the site plan included in the Jasper County Board of Supervisors agenda, the eight concrete bunkers, a large portion of the surrounding sidewalks and several curbs and gutters in the corners of the courthouse will be removed.

Jasper County Maintenance Director Adam Sparks has said at past board meetings that the concrete sidewalks are deteriorating while other spots are becoming unleveled trip hazards. At the Aug. 3 board of supervisors meeting, Sparks said the board could add or remove portions of the project.

“While it’s being bid is the perfect time to add or take something off the project before it comes in front of you guys with the final number,” Sparks said, noting he walked around the sidewalks a number of times with the architect and felt the site plans reflected the damaged spots they noticed.

However, some areas are untouched in the site plans. The southern steps will stay in place, Sparks noted, but they will add more steps since they are currently too tall and not ADA compliant. The ramp on the side of the courthouse will have its layout changed just slightly to bring it up to ADA standards.

The landing on the north side of the courthouse needs to be replaced, too, Sparks said, noting it’s been patched several times since he was hired by the county. The east landing will be replaced and made thicker than it was and will also be reinforced with rebar since it is most often used to hold heavy equipment.

Doug Cupples, chair of the Jasper County Board of Supervisors, asked what his fellow supervisors thought about redoing all of the concrete around the courthouse, rather than the 75 percent or so covered in the site plan. Supervisor Brandon Talsma said no since some stretches of concrete are a lot newer.

Sparks said since the supervisors approved the whole site plan, the design can be used for bids in the future if they so choose to address other sections.

“Whether it’s now or later, they’ve got this on file — the whole project — if three or four years goes by we start to lose those pieces that we didn’t do we just simply go back to this drawing and bid out the sections we have left and take care of it then,” Sparks said.

