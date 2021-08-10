HyreCar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shares of UGP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.97. 1,044,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.74.