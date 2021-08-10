Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Musgrove Sharp, Hosmer Homers, Padres Beat Marlins 8-3

By Associated Press
Posted by 
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove effectively displayed his heavy dose of breaking pitches, tossing six strong innings and striking out eight to lead the San Diego Padres over the Miami Marlins 8-3. Coming into the game, Musgrove was the only major league pitcher with 20-plus starts this year to throw breaking balls on more than half of his deliveries. He kept the Marlins off-balance, surrendering only one run and five hits while lowering his ERA to 2.81. Eric Hosmer hit an early homer, then added an RBI single in a four-run eighth that broke open the game.

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
167
Followers
2K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres Beat Marlins#Ap#The San Diego Padres#The Miami Marlins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBsemoball.com

Marquez homers off Darvish, pitches Rockies past Padres 5-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- German Marquez got the best of Yu Darvish on the mound and at the plate. Marquez outpitched Darvish and hit a 418-foot home run off his fellow All-Star to lead the Colorado Rockies to a 5-3 victory Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. Brendan Rodgers...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Rizzo homers in his debut as Yankees beat Marlins 3-1

MIAMI — Newly acquired Anthony Rizzo homered, singled and walked in his debut with the New York Yankees, who beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Friday night. A day after being obtained from the Chicago Cubs in a trade, Rizzo snapped a 14-inning scoreless drought for the Yankees with his solo shot in the sixth inning for the game’s first run. Rizzo drove Zach Thompson’s 1-0 cutter into the upper deck in right-center for his 15th homer of the season and a 1-0 lead.
MLBmymotherlode.com

Musgrove scheduled to start for Padres at Athletics

San Diego Padres (62-47, third in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (60-48, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (7-7, 3.02 ERA, .96 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-8, 4.08 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -105, Padres -115; over/under is 8...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Stat Stories: Can Eric Hosmer be key piece for Padres down stretch?

Eric Hosmer’s approach to coping with the trade deadline essentially amounted to this: Pretend it didn’t happen. Hosmer said he wouldn’t have a talk with Padres General Manager AJ Preller, even as his name swirled in trade rumors throughout the last two weeks. He likened his teammates’ public support, while appreciated, to a distraction. And when asked about anything else related to the deadline, he mostly deflected to the cliche about “trying to win a championship.”
MLBnumberfire.com

Padres' Eric Hosmer sitting Sunday

The San Diego Padres did not name Eric Hosmer in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Hosmer will take the afternoon off, while Jake Cronenworth covers first base and Ha-Seong Kim steps in at shortstop and bats eighth. Hosmer is projected for 212 more plate appearances...
MLBpix11.com

Baez homers as Mets beat Marlins, end losing streak

MIAMI — Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning after scoring on a nifty slide in the second, and the New York Mets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins. The Mets, who had lost five of six, let an early...
MLBchatsports.com

Alonso Homers, But Brinson’s 1st-Inning Slam Helps Marlins Beat Mets 6-3

MIAMI (AP) — Lewis Brinson connected for a first-inning grand slam to back Jesús Luzardo in his Miami debut, and the last-place Marlins beat the NL East-leading New York Mets 6-3 Monday night. Miguel Rojas had two hits and scored twice for the Marlins, who ended a four-game losing streak...
MLBnumberfire.com

Eric Hosmer hitting fifth for Padres against Athletics

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday night's game against left-hander Sean Manaea and the Oakland Athletics. Hosmer is playing first base and hitting fifth after being held out of the previous lineup. Jake Cronenworth is shifting to second base Tuesday and up to the second spot in the order. Adam Frazier is out of the lineup.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Marlins to take on Padres on the road

Miami Marlins (47-66, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (65-49, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Padres: Craig Stammen (5-2, 2.71 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -232, Marlins +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Aguilar and the...
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Snell Strikes Out 13 in 7 Innings, Padres Blank Dbacks 2-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell struck out 13 over seven sharp innings, Jake Cronenworth homered and drove in both runs, and the San Diego Padres defeated Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0. Snell did not allow a hit until the fifth. The left-hander tied his longest outing since joining the Padres this year, yielding just two hits and walking three. Cronenworth doubled in the first to drive in Adam Frazier. In the fourth, Cronenworth hit his 16th home run. Emilio Pagan pitched a perfect eighth for San Diego and Mark Melancon worked around a double by Kole Calhoun in the ninth for his 33rd save.
MLBchatsports.com

Padres Game Thread 8/3/21: Padres @ Athletics

Let’s see if the Padres can clinch this two-game series against the A’s. That’d be a nice way to celebrate hump day, if you ask me. Your top three for today will be Adam Frazier, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Manny Machado while Tommy Pham bats cleanup. Tretn Grisham gets the day off so Jurickson Profar gets the nid in center field.
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks score 8 unanswered runs to beat Padres on road

SAN DIEGO — Nick Ahmed’s two-run single capped a six-run fourth inning for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who rallied from a 5-0 deficit to stun the San Diego Padres 8-5 on Friday night. Matt Peacock (5-6) hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the fourth and pitched 4 2/3 innings of scoreless...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Miami Marlins vs San Diego Padres 8/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Miami Marlins will invade Petco Park to slug it out with the Padres in San Diego, CA on Monday on July 9, 2021, at 10:10 PM ET. Miami recently suffered a road-sweep by the Colorado Rockies in their 3-game series installment. Game 3 yielded a score of 8-13 yesterday at Coors Field in Denver. The team is at the bottom at 47-65 in the National League East Division.
MLBwiproud.com

Padres aim for sweep of Marlins

Rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers, who pitched four scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins last month, hopes to lead the Padres to a three-game sweep on Wednesday afternoon in San Diego. San Diego beat Miami 6-5 on Tuesday, marking the Padres’ fourth straight win and the Marlins’ fifth consecutive defeat. Weathers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy