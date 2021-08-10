Letter: Who is upholding SD's term limits laws?

In recent years, there has been much discussion regarding instituting term limits for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Who knew, in 1992, SD established term limits for those serving in the U.S. Senate/House of Representatives. The SD Constitution specifically states in Article III Legislative Department, §32. Term limitations for United States Congressmen. Commencing with the 1992 election, no person may be elected to more than two consecutive terms in the United States Senate or more than six consecutive terms in the United States House of Representatives.