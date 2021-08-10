Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Loudoun County in northern Virginia Southeastern Clarke County in northwestern Virginia Northwestern Fauquier County in northern Virginia South central Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 516 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Berryville to near Hume, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Purcellville, Middleburg, Round Hill, The Plains, Delaplane, Bluemont, Marshall, Hamilton, Saint Louis, Rectortown, Halfway, Upperville, Markham, Philomont, Lincoln, Ashville, Paris and Ada. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH