Ashley Tisdale Has Bad News for 'High School Musical' Fans Hoping She'll Reprise Her Role of Sharpay Evans
High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale has some tough news for fans of the beloved musical and spinoff on Disney+. Tisdale, who recently gave birth to a daughter Jupiter, shares she has no plans to reprise her role as Sharpay Evans for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. "I just feel like I wouldn't be able to really do that again and give it justice," she tells Entertainment Tonight. "You know what I'm saying? I think at that moment in time, I was very unaware of myself and my surroundings, and I feel like that's a big part of Sharpay. She is just not really aware, and so as I grew up and became more aware, I think that it's just something that it wouldn't be the same."popculture.com
