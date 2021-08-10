Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Ashley Tisdale Has Bad News for 'High School Musical' Fans Hoping She'll Reprise Her Role of Sharpay Evans

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale has some tough news for fans of the beloved musical and spinoff on Disney+. Tisdale, who recently gave birth to a daughter Jupiter, shares she has no plans to reprise her role as Sharpay Evans for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. "I just feel like I wouldn't be able to really do that again and give it justice," she tells Entertainment Tonight. "You know what I'm saying? I think at that moment in time, I was very unaware of myself and my surroundings, and I feel like that's a big part of Sharpay. She is just not really aware, and so as I grew up and became more aware, I think that it's just something that it wouldn't be the same."

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris French
Person
Ashley Tisdale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Brew#Bad News#High School Musical#High School Musical#Jamba#Bold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Women's HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Ashley Tisdale Shows 4-Month Postpartum Body After Diastasis Recti Struggle: Photo

Proud of her progress! Ashley Tisdale raved about her postpartum body after giving birth to daughter Jupiter. “I just want to thank my body four months postpartum and can’t believe the journey it’s been,” the High School Musical star, 36, captioned a Wednesday, August 11, Instagram Story selfie in workout gear. “I’ve never said this, but I had diastasis recti from my pregnancy.”
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Ashley Tisdale Shares Struggle With Pregnancy Condition After Giving Birth

Watch: Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth, Names Daughter After Planet. Ashley Tisdale is showing her body love after all its been through. Nearly five months after she gave birth to her first child, daughter Jupiter, the High School Musical alum opened up about a condition she's overcome from pregnancy. "I just want to thank my body," she wrote in an Instagram Story post on Wednesday, Aug. 11. "4 months post partum and can't believe the journey it's been. I've never said this but I had diastasis recti from my pregnancy."
CelebritiesPosted by
92.9 NIN

Ashley Tisdale Would Never Play Sharpay Evans Again

Ashley Tisdale stole the show as Sharpay Evans in Disney's beloved High School Musical series. The actor and musician perfectly embodied the spoiled but talented high schooler who wanted all things fabulous and let no one get in the way of her bop to the top. However, Tisdale recently revealed...
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Creator Reacts to Olivia Rodrigo's Massive Success

Watch: Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer. Sometimes, art imitates life, and other times, life imitates art. Some combo of the two things ended up happening with this season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which debuted a few months after the spectacular rise of its star, Olivia Rodrigo. She debuted her single "drivers license" in January and quickly took the world by storm, both because it's a great song and because it seemed to indicate some personal life drama with HSMTMTS co-star Joshua Bassett that people could not get enough of.
EducationPosted by
TVLine

High School Musical's Matt Cornett Looks Back on the Season of 'Portwell': 'Everything Led Up to That Moment'

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ second season was one of highs and lows for E.J. Caswell, who sacrificed something he thought he always wanted and ended up discovering something (or someone) he didn’t realize he needed. “This season by no means went how E.J. expected, but I definitely think things worked out for the better,” Matt Cornett (aka E.J.) tells TVLine. “He expected to get into Duke and have his life mapped out, but that didn’t end up happening. He fell on his face a few times, but he always got up and learned from it with the help...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Olivia Rodrigo Just Revealed Whether She’s Talked to Joshua Bassett After He Came Out

Breaking her silence. Olivia Rodrigo responded to Joshua Bassett coming out two months after her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star and rumored ex-boyfriend confirmed he’s a part of the LGBTQ+ community. In May, Bassett—who plays Ricky, the love interest to Rodrigo’s Nini in Disney+’s HSMTMTS—opened up about his sexuality in an Instagram Post in May. The post came after he called Harry Styles “hot” in his “coming out video” for Clevver TV. “my entire life people have told me my sexuality. people have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to...
Musicmusictimes.com

Ashley Tisdale NOT Ready To Return To Music Industry?

Ashley Tisdale offered her fans the current plans she has regarding her potential music return. After giving birth to her first child with Christopher French, Tisdale reflected on her current schedule and whether it will allow her to sing again. In a new interview with PEOPLE, Tisdale revealed that she...
EntertainmentPosted by
E! News

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Watch: Ashley Tisdale Not Interested in "High School Musical" Reboot. Well, so much for the Menkie Awards. After Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) spent this entire season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series obsessing over beating out her ex-boyfriend (Derek Hough) at the annual high school theater awards dedicated to performances of Alan Menken-composed musicals, she decided to basically throw the whole thing away. It's a good thing, too, because it basically broke her. She told Ricky (Joshua Bassett) to jump off of something high!
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

What's Next For Olivia Rodrigo And Joshua Bassett's Nini And Ricky After High School Musical Season 2 Finale? Here's What The Showrunner Says

SPOILERS are ahead for the Season 2 finale of the High School Musical series streaming on Disney+. Tread lightly until you’ve finished bingeing the season!. At the end of the first season of High School Musical: The Musical - The Series, our hearts fluttered with joy over Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett’s Nini and Ricky professing their feelings for one another and becoming a couple again after a season of will-they-won’t-they tension. But as Season 2 has unfolded this summer, the teen relationship has been taking a turn for the worse. Where do they go from here? Showrunner Tim Federle shared some insight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy