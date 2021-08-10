How summer heat affects your skin

Summer running can be a lot of fun, and many runners in Canada are more than happy to ditch the tights and jackets for shorts and a T-shirt, but let’s face it: summer running is hard. A pace that normally feels easy on a cool day can be nearly impossible to maintain when it’s 30 C and humid. To avoid overdoing it in the hot temperatures, it’s important to adjust your expectations and, more importantly, to adjust your pace. While there is no straightforward way to do this, follow these guidelines to modify your speed so you can enjoy the season safely.