Donna-Marie Palakiko has been making a mark for herself as the first Native Hawaiian nurse to be hired into a tenure track position at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene (SONDH). In the last year, the assistant professor of nursing and UH Mānoa alumna was selected as a Fulbright scholar and received a Hawaiʻi Community Foundation grant. With a particular interest in Native Hawaiian and other Indigenous communities, her public impact research for both projects will focus on asthma management, as someone who was diagnosed with adult-onset asthma.