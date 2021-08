18 New Routes in California, Indiana, Ohio, Utah, and Washington State Represent Largest Addition to USBRS to Date. MISSOULA, Mont. (Aug. 9, 2021) — Adventure Cycling Association announced the designation of 18 new U.S. Bicycle Routes in five states, adding 2,903 miles to the U.S. Bicycle Route System (USBRS). The new routes in California, Indiana, Ohio, Utah, and Washington State represent the largest addition to the USBRS to date in terms of both the number of designations and their total mileage. Two other routes in California and Florida also have been realigned to improve the cycling experience.