This September — September 14th to be exact — people in California are being asked whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom or not in a special election. The recall election will present voters with two questions: The first one will ask whether we should recall Newsom from the office of governor, and the second question will ask who should succeed Newsom if he is recalled. They don’t need the most votes, they just need the majority of people to vote for the recall, and they win. I’ve explained this to my Frenchie Jackson, and even he understands what a mess this is and that we need to shut this shit down.