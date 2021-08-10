Cancel
Buying Cars

The Best Midsize SUVs Under $35,000 with Standard Safety Systems According to Consumer Reports

By Sarah Brennan
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to shopping for a safe SUV, Consumer Reports’ picks for the best midsize SUVs under $35,000 make for a good starting point. Not only are these models among the most affordable new SUVs on the market today, but they also come stocked with standard safety systems. So if you find yourself searching for a safe midsize SUV under $35,000? You may want to put these new SUV models at the top of your list.

#Suv#Standard Safety Systems#Consumer Reports#Kia Telluride#Iihs#Suv#Ford#Nissan
Related
Buying CarsCNET

Best midsize SUV for 2021: Toyota, Kia and more

Are you shopping for a midsize SUV? You and millions of other people are, and there is an incredible number of options on the market these days. It can make narrowing down an SUV shopping list a little daunting, that's for sure. And some midsize SUVs are much better than others, trust us.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Edge Makes Consumer Reports’ 10 Best SUVs List

The Ford Edge has proven to be quite a popular vehicle at Consumer Reports in recent months as the crossover has routinely racked up accolades from the research organization. The 2018 Edge made the cut as one of CR‘s most reliable mid-size crossovers, while the 2014-2015 Edge was named one of the best and most affordable used vehicles for teenagers. The recently refreshed 2021 Ford Edge was also recently named one of the best SUVs available for less than $40,000, as well as one of the best mid-size crossovers with standard safety features for under $35k. Now, the 2021 Ford Edge has earned yet another distinction from Consumer Reports, making its list of the 10 best SUVs on sale today.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Best Subcompact SUVs Under $30,000

If you’re in the market for a subcompact SUV, you have a lot of options. These three SUVs have great road-test ratings, safety features, and predicted reliability. Let’s take a look at why these SUVs are recommended by Consumer Reports, and what makes it a great pick for you. Road...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Most Satisfying 2021 Honda Models According to Consumer Reports

Honda is an automotive icon hailing from Japan. Over the decades, the automotive manufacturer has earned a reputation in the U.S. for well-performing reliable vehicles. However, in owner surveys, some Honda vehicles get more praise than others. These are the most satisfying 2021 Honda models according to Consumer Reports. Cars...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 BMW X7 Is “Worth Every Penny,” Says Consumer Reports

There’s a lot to like about the 2021 BMW X7. It’s a large luxury SUV that competes with the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS and, according to Consumer Reports, is “worth every penny.” It comes equipped with a “punchy engine” and offers up both a comfortable ride and a spacious interior. That’s not all this large luxury SUV has going for it either.
Carsgmauthority.com

2021 Chevy Blazer Is One Midsize SUV To Avoid, Says Consumer Reports

These days, there’s really no shortage of options in the midsize crossover SUV segment. However, according to a recent report from Consumer Reports, the 2021 Chevy Blazer is one midsize crossover SUV that is best avoided. According to Consumer Reports, the 2021 Chevy Blazer is primarily focused on aesthetics and...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Best Used Cars Under $10,000 According to Cars.com

Some of the best used cars might not cost you more than $10,000. According to Cars.com, plenty of used cars on the market won’t break the bank, like the 2014 Kia Soul. While everyone else is fighting over the 2021 Kia Telluride, going back a few more years might net you significant gains.
ElectronicsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Least Reliable 2021 Honda Models Still Recommended by Consumer Reports

Honda has an almost unblemished record of reliability. However, Consumer Reports shows three of its vehicles that prospective buyers perhaps shouldn’t consider as reliable investments. Consumer Reports put the Accord, Civic and Pilot under the microscope as three of Honda’s cars with poor predicted reliability. Consumer Reports averages all of the car’s reliability scores from 2011 to the present day, therefore a 2021 model year car’s predicted reliability is impacted by past faults.
ElectronicsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Portable Generators According to Consumer Reports

Some pickup trucks have built-in generators, but there are plenty of other portable models on the market. Consumer Reports has tested several that can be used for RV travel and your home when the power goes out. According to Consumer Reports, several portable generators can power pretty much any home...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports: Subaru Recalls 165,000 Cars Over Stalling Engines

In an unusual turn of events, Consumer Reports is reporting that a new Subaru recall impacts 165,000 cars over a faulty fuel pump. Recalls are an essential part of keeping drivers safe on the road. However, the fact that the recall spans seven vehicles is unusual. The information below is from the official Subaru recall and offers solutions to get impacted cars fixed.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports: Is Age or Mileage More Important on a Used Car?

The car buying process is stressful enough as it is. These days the process also adds supply issues, sky-high prices, and a pandemic. Consumer Reports has some tips on buying a used car, such as the importance of mileage and age. Don’t overlook getting an inspection, a Carfax report, and considering the technology included with the vehicle.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports: 2021 Toyota Models Don’t Make Everyone Happy

When it comes to Toyota models, most of them rank somewhere in the top half of their respective classes. In fact, most of them have high predicted reliability and owner satisfaction scores from Consumer Reports––but not all of them. When we sifted through the data, it became clear that 2021 Toyota models don’t make everyone happy.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports’ No. 3 Minivan Still Has the Best Road Test Score So What Brings it Down?

Consumer Reports’ No. 3 minivan is the 2021 Honda Odyssey. Long has the Odyssey been a family staple when it comes to piling in and heading out. It’s also an IIHS Top Safety Pick+. And even though the Odyssey came in beneath the No. 1 2021 Toyota Sienna and No. 2 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, it actually had the best road-test score. So what weak spots were enough to bring it down a few notches?
CarsCarscoops

What Are The Best And Worst Cars And SUVs For Visibility?

Our buying decisions are often shaped by how a vehicle looks on the outside, when how the world looks from the inside of a car or SUV is arguably far more important. Carmakers can load up their vehicles with hundreds of electronic safety features but if you can’t see past roof pillars the size of an elephant’s leg, those cars are less safe and less relaxing to drive than they should be.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports’ Top Large Three-Row SUVs Face-Off

Large, three-row SUVs are family-friendly and spacious. They have loads of passenger and cargo space, and they’re super safe. Consumer Reports ranked the best large three-row SUVs out there. The 2021 Ford Expedition and 2021 BMW X7 top the lists. So which is better?. What criteria does Consumer Reports use...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Toyota Highlander Is a “Smart Choice” for Families

The 2021 Toyota Highlander is a Consumer Reports-recommended SUV. The Highlander has an excellent road-test score, as well as an excellent reliability rating and a very good owner satisfaction score. It’s a decent choice if you have kids. In fact, Consumer Reports says “it’s a smart choice for families looking for a do-it-all vehicle—but it is not a standout.” So what’s great about the 2021 Toyota Highlander – and what’s not?

