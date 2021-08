The Rattlesnake Trail follows the course of Rattlesnake Creek for 15 miles through the eastern side of the William O Douglas Wilderness. However, decades of neglect since designation of the wilderness in 1984 has left it in fragments that are at best overgrown and in many places no longer exist. The area near the trailhead is popular with backcountry fisherman (catch and release fly fishing only) but further upstream the trail sees very little traffic.