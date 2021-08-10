Emerald Lake via Trout Lake Trailhead
Exploring a verdant canyon on the east side of the Kettle Range, Hoodoo Trail makes a great early-season conditioning hike or introduction to overnighting. The hike up Hoodoo Canyon from Trout Lake to Emerald Lake is a classic, low-elevation Inland Northwest hike through one of the largest remaining low-elevation roadless areas in the Kettle Range. An easy trail with few ups and downs makes the hike suitable for a first-time overnight trip; a sparkling lake—one of the few hike-in lakes in northeast Washington—will coax weary backpackers onward.www.wta.org
