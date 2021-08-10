Emerald Lake via Trout Lake Trailhead

Caption: Brook trout can be found in many alpine lakes in Idaho. Although not native to the western United States brook trout have been introduced throughout the west and now thrive in many western waters, including alpine lakes in Idaho. They are perhaps the tastiest trout you will find, their coloration can be spectacular, and they can achieve high abundance, so many anglers enjoy pursuing them for table fare or just to rack up high catch rates. Unfortunately, outside their native range, brook trout often negatively affect native fish species, especially cutthroat trout and bull trout. Brook trout also can become so abundant that the size of fish in the population becomes stunted and unappealing to anglers.