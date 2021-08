Strawberry Fields Nature Preserve, Cranesville, NY,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). We will hike the 2.4 mile loop at Strawberry Fields Nature Preserve in Amsterdam. This is a lovely wooded property, 118 acres of protected land, on top of a hill in Cranesville, near Amsterdam. There are wildflowers, stone walls, and birds and other wildlife. There is an interesting sinkhole and other marks of glacial activity. There is a beautiful view out over the Mohawk River.