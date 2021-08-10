Bumping Lake and its views are the centerpiece of this trail, and perhaps the best descriptions of the area come from William O. Douglas himself. In Of Men and Mountains, Douglas devotes a chapter to Jack Nelson and his wife Kitty, the first gatetenders of the Bumping Lake Dam (completed in 1913). The two made an excellent team and kept an eye on the lake for the next thirty years. Douglas would stop at their cabin as a young man and drink a cup of hot coffee before his own hikes along the trail and into the wilderness.