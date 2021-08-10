Cancel
Shellrock Peak

wta.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShellrock Peak offers spectacular views of Mount Adams, the Goat Rocks, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier. For geology enthusiasts, you can find some close-up looks at columnar rocks!. Shellrock Peak Trail 1132 does not actually summit Shellrock Peak. Rather, the trail runs on the east side of the Peak,...

