American Ridge

The ridge is a gently rolling basalt plateau, running for 50 miles in an east-west direction between Ellensburg and Yakima, notable for cliffs and talus slopes at its perimeter, with elevation varying from 3800 to 6300 feet. The Forest Service’s Wilderness Evaluation from 2009 states, “[t]here are no major scenic values.… The key area attraction is the motorized trail system.” However, you may come to a different conclusion after visiting this amazing area! The northwest segment of Manastash Ridge covers 16.7 miles of rugged terrain from Quartz Mountain to Blowout Mountain, with Mount Clifty near the midpoint. Hiking options include an end-to-end traverse or covering a single segment, but come prepared to camp or bring adequate essentials for the mileage you will undertake.