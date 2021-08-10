Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pirates notebook: Derek Shelton willing to shuffle batting order, except for 3-hole

By Kevin Gorman
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9rZB_0bNiVWmI00

Derek Shelton warned the Pittsburgh Pirates changes were coming, giving players new opportunities over the final 50 games of the season.

That explains why Hoy Park is getting a long look at the leadoff spot and making his first start at second base, and Anthony Alford was batting cleanup Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park.

The warning, however, came with a caveat: Bryan Reynolds is locked in at the No. 3 hole in the batting order. The center fielder is slashing .308/.391/.531 with 19 home runs and 65 RBIs — all team highs — so Shelton isn’t doing anything to disrupt his rhythm at the plate.

“One of the things I’ve told our offensive players is, ‘Do not worry about where you hit in the lineup. Do not change who you are. That day is where we thought we had the best matchup,’ ” Shelton said. “So don’t worry if you’re hitting first. Don’t worry if you’re hitting second. Don’t worry if you’re hitting third.

“I think the one thing I actually did tell them is the one thing I probably won’t change is where the guy that’s third hits. Other than that, everybody else is pretty flexible. … Just play your game, and don’t worry where you hit in the lineup.”

Shelton cited third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes as an example. Hayes has batted second in 51 games but hit third at Milwaukee on Aug. 3 and fourth at Cincinnati on Aug. 5, when Reynolds and Colin Moran, respectively, had days off. Since the trade deadline, shortstop Kevin Newman has batted leadoff and second after hitting mostly seventh and eighth this season. Catcher Jacob Stallings has batted fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth over the past dozen games.

Reynolds, however, has batted third in 98 games. He hit second seven times, all between May 2-11 while Hayes was on the injured list.

“There’s a couple different reasons we put him there,” Shelton said. “Key was there earlier. The fact that (Reynolds is) locked in there and swinging the bat well, we’re just going to keep him there for now. Plus, I like the switch hitter there.”

No incentive

John Nogowski got the starting nod at first base against the Cardinals, his former team before being designated for assignment in late June and traded to the Pirates for cash considerations July 5.

Shelton said it was a decision based on a matchup, preferring to have the right-handed Nogowski bat against Cardinals left-hander J.A. Happ instead of lefty-hitting Moran. Nogowski is hitting .286 against lefties this season, Moran only .171.

“No, it wasn’t part of the incentive at all,” Shelton said. “It was just getting the right-hander in there against the left-hander. (If) the incentive behind that works, then I will definitely take it.”

Nogowski collected 14 hits in his first seven games with the Pirates, batting .438 with a 1.074 OPS in his first 12 games, but he is hitting .127 in the 17 games since. Shelton said Nogowski hasn’t varied his approach.

“Early on, he really hit the ball hard,” Shelton said. “I think right now he’s working off the ball a little bit, and that’s causing him not to hit the ball as hard.”

Roster moves

Pirates outfielder Ka’ai Tom, on the injured list since July 3 with a lower back strain, was sent to Triple-A Indianapolis for a rehabilitation assignment.

Infielder Erik Gonzalez cleared waivers and was optioned to Indianapolis. Gonzalez was on the IL since July 2 with a right oblique strain but was reinstated and designated for assignment Aug. 7.

Comments / 0

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
6K+
Followers
239
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Alford
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Ke'bryan Hayes
Person
Derek Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#Triple A Indianapolis#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBcbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Make 3 Trades At Deadline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The MLB trade deadline is here, and the Pirates are making moves. The Pirates got infielder Michael Chavis from the Red Sox in exchange for pitcher Austin Davis. They got right-handed pitchers Ricky DeVito and Bryse Wilson from the Braves in exchange for pitcher Richard Rodríguez. The...
MLBwesb.com

Pirates Beat Phillies 3-2

The Pittsburgh Pirates today signed right-handed pitcher Owen Kellington, the club’s fourth round selection from the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. The Pirates have now signed 19 of their 21 selections from this year’s draft. In related news, the Pirates beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Saturday night. The Pirates are now...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Stallings’ RBI in 9th sends Pirates to 3-2 win over Phillies

PITTSBURGH — Jacob Stallings drove in the winning run with a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night. With the scored tied 2-all, Bryan Reynolds led off the ninth with a double into the...
MLBwisr680.com

Pirates:

Last night Pirates pitcher Will Crowe gave up a solo shot to Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning, and then Crowe served up three-run homers to Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto in the second, as the Cincinnati Reds rolled to a 7-4 win Thursday night at Great American Ball Park.
MLBnumberfire.com

Phillip Evans batting in leadoff spot for Pirates on Monday night

Pittsburgh Pirates utility-man Phillips Evans is starting in Monday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Evans will man left field after Ben Gamel was sent to the bench against their division rivals. numberFire's models project Evans to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Blue Earth, MNFaribault County Register

Pirates down the Spiders 8-3

The Blue Earth Pirates pounded out an 8-3 win over the Cleveland Spiders on July 24 to wrap up their regular season with an 11-4 record and a third place finish in the 13/60 Baseball League. Brandyn Olsen stroked a two-out double in the bottom of the first inning against...
MLBchatsports.com

Minors Matters: Pirates Minor League report - 8/3/2021

The Pirates’ organization has seen an influx of new blood since the last Minors Matters piece was penned, as the MLB First-Year Player Draft took place July 11-13 and the club swung several deals at or just prior to the July 30 trade deadline. The draft brought a windfall of...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Stallings walks it off in Pirates 3-2 win

Jacob Stallings is that dude when it comes to calling “game”. Whether he’s hitting walk-off dingers or a simple walk-off fielder’s choice, Stalling always seems to come up big in the clutch moments. Tonight we saw that again. With runners at first and third with one out in the ninth inning, Stalling hit a chopper to third base. It wasn’t the most impressive piece of hitting and Phillies’ third baseman Alec Bohm may have had a chance to turn two. He didn’t though. Bohm opted to throw home and Bryan Reynolds, who led off the inning with a double, snuck his foot in for the game-winning run.
MLBallfans.co

Pirates vs. Brewers — 8/3/2021

Pittsburgh Pirates (40-66) at Milwaukee Brewers (64-43) – Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 @ 8:10 p.m. Pirates: Max Kranick – RHP – (1-2) – 7.31 ERA – 14 total Ks. Brewers: Adrian Houser – RHP – (7-5) – 3.69 ERA – 76 total Ks. Probable Starting Lineups (subject to last-minute changes)
MLBDerrick

Pirates can't overcome early hole in loss to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (TNS) - Over the past seven weeks, while the Pirates bullpen had struggled to find traction, Wil Crowe began to take his season in a different direction, showing signs of consistent production. After pitching to a 7.12 ERA in his first seven starts, the 26-year-old right-hander the Pirates acquired...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Off The Bat: Exploring trade deadline implications for the Pirates

Trading Adam Frazier, Tyler Anderson and Richard Rodriguez was absolutely the right thing to do for the Pirates. Quibble over return all you want, but we won’t have an accurate picture of that for at least a year, likely more. It should also come with an honest admission. Frazier before...
MLBwesb.com

Pirates Fall to Reds 3-11

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell to the Cincinnati Reds 3-11 Saturday night. The Pirates are now 41 and 70 in the season and the Reds are now 60 and 51. The Pirates and Reds face off again this afternoon at 12:45 in the final game of the series right here on WESB Sports.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Steven Brault: Drop in velo

Brault's fastball velocity Tuesday (90.7 mph) sat nearly two miles-per-hour below its speed in 2020 (92.1 mph). The southpaw made just his second appearance since returning from a left lat strain that forced him to miss the season's first half. Brault has never relied on a blazing fastball -- he holds a 92-mph career average -- but the drop in velocity is noteworthy. He's throwing his fastball less than ever (36.6 percent) -- whether that's by design isn't known -- but opponents have barreled his pitches at a 19.2 percent clip, well above his career mark (5.8 percent). The last-place Pirates will likely handle Brault with kid-glove care, perhaps limiting his workload the rest of the way -- he's totaled nine innings (153 pitches) in his two outings after throwing 42.2 frames in 2020.
MLBallfans.co

Pittsburgh Pirates: Hey Derek Shelton… Let Hoy Park Play

Off to a tremendous start with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the recently acquired Hoy Park needs to be playing every day. Hey Shelty, Rum Bunter here, I know that since you have become the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates we have not always gotten along. Your bullpen decisions and inability to properly read your starting pitcher have, at times, been very frustrating.
MLBwesb.com

Pirates Ready To Change Up Batting Order, All But 3-Hole That Is

Derek Shelton warned the Pittsburgh Pirates changes were coming, giving players new opportunities over the final 50 games of the season. The warning, however, came with a caveat: Bryan Reynolds is locked in at the No. 3 hole in the batting order. The center fielder is slashing .308/.391/.531 with 19 home runs and 65 RBIs — all team highs — so Shelton isn’t doing anything to disrupt his rhythm at the plate.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Cardinals P Adam Wainwright fires shutout against Pirates

Veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright pitched a complete game two-hitter Wednesday as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals handed the Pittsburgh Pirates their seventh straight loss, 4-0. Wainwright (11-6) gave up two singles, both by Colin Moran, an infield hit in the second off the pitcher's glove that was negated by a...
MLBwpxz1041fm.com

CARDINALS’ HAPP HANDCUFFS PIRATES

The Pirates’ bats could not solve J.A. Happ as the Cardinals beat the Pirates last night at PNC Park. Manager Derek Shelton liked the outing by Steven Brault, despite the two home runs he surrendered. Shelton admires the swing of Hoy Park, who since he was acquired from the Yankees...
MLBwcn247.com

Brubaker expected to start for the Pirates against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (57-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-73, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-11, 4.95 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +115, Cardinals -134; over/under is 9...

Comments / 0

Community Policy