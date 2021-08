When it is full LakeMaraboon, 16kms out of Emerald, is 3 times the size of SydneyHarbour. The name translates as “where the black duck fly” – there were no black ducks today, presumably because water levels are so low; the lake is apparently only holding 17% its capacity at present. We did the loop drive to the lake and Fairburn Dam first thing this morning. The view of the dam wall and spillway from the lookout offered an amazing view over the immediate land and across the water to hills far off in the distance.