Guerrilla Artist Fakes Downtown LA Freeway Sign: Stays Up For Years
This is the 20th anniversary of one of the greatest freeway sign pranks ever pulled off. A guerrilla artist fixed a notoriously bad freeway sign right in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. Right out in the open, he made the addition, and it lasted for years before the state of California caught it. It was an elaborate production that looked too real, right down to the reflectors in the letters. Only in LA.www.motorbiscuit.com
