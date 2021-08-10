Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Guerrilla Artist Fakes Downtown LA Freeway Sign: Stays Up For Years

By Thom Taylor
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the 20th anniversary of one of the greatest freeway sign pranks ever pulled off. A guerrilla artist fixed a notoriously bad freeway sign right in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. Right out in the open, he made the addition, and it lasted for years before the state of California caught it. It was an elaborate production that looked too real, right down to the reflectors in the letters. Only in LA.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 36

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Fakes#Guerrilla#Freeways#Los Angeles Street#Google Maps#Caltrans#Pantone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Who Gets the Supercars to Pebble Beach Concours D’elegance?

The Pebble Beach Concours D’elegance is one of the most exciting and most exclusive supercar show events in the country. While you might be able to snag a ticket, the biggest brands have private VIP events throughout the week. A few special cars will debut at the event and some cult favorites might make an appearance. But how do all of these multi-million dollar supercars get to the Pebble Beach Concours D’elegance and Monterey Car Week? Meet Robin Grove.
EntertainmentPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Harry Bradley, Designer of the Modern-Day Wienermobile

Kids and adults alike gawk in awe when the Wienermobile drives by. That split second, that passing glace, it’s enough to make a memory that’ll last a lifetime. I still remember the first time I saw the Wienermobile on the open road. But let’s meet Harry Bradley, the man behind the meaty machine and other automotive designs for General Motors and Hot Wheels.

Comments / 36

Community Policy