Ever experienced a close talker? How about a neighbor whose house is too close for comfort? We’ve all probably been there. Trees can have neighbors that are too close as well. Envision a forest where trees grow where they can. The oldest ones tower above all others, middle-aged trees compete with each other for light and space and year-old saplings struggle to survive in the understory. It is here that the effects of trees too close to each other is widespread. Thin, stretching for the light branches with few leaves, weak limbs that often break in the wind, and insect and disease often attacking the weakest of the understory trees.