WWE

Former WWE Star Enzo Amore Talks About How NXT Was An Alternative Brand Before AEW

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Enzo Amore talked about how the NXT brand was an alternative to RAW and Smackdown before AEW came along:. “When I saw what happened to Dusty, my mentor, he passes away. And Cody says ‘f**t it’ and he leaves the WWE and joins the likes of Kenny Omega and Young Bucks. They do All In, I saw it coming a mile away. I think guys like Finn Balor would tell you they saw it coming. We weren’t in the locker room so jaded that we said ‘oh WWE is the only show in town. No one else can rise up through these ranks and do this and blah, blah, blah.’ I always felt like it would just take, in this new day and age in the social media era, it takes a garnering of certain audience. And NXT, people don’t realize that the alternative to WWE before it was these other promotions, was NXT. Before it was AEW, the audience that made me and Cass was the most hungry alternative audience you’ve ever seen in this business.”

