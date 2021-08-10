Cancel
Little Bald Mountain

By Hike by WTA Correspondents
wta.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trail up Little Bald Mountain follows the edge of a a northwest-facing rim rock cliff that melts out a month or so earlier than areas farther west. It's the perfect answer for those looking for an early season high country fix and often has wildflowers blooming when, or even before, Chinook pass opens. The trail runs along the boundary of the William O. Douglas Wilderness and is open to motorcycles, cyclists, hikers, and equestrian traffic. No water is available and the way can be hot and dusty by June.

