Sand Ridge

wta.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis trail in the William O. Douglas wilderness climbs from the north side of Highway 12 through second-growth forest. It offers access to Spiral Butte and Shellrock Lake, among other lakes in this area. While it's a lovely spot to enjoy a low-key backpack, the water here can make the area swampy in the spring and early summer.

www.wta.org

