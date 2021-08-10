Sand Ridge

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3419 Sq. Ft. Beautiful two story home in Legends Ranch! Dramatic ceilings, beautiful new oak tread on the staircase, and fresh paint and new laminate wood plank flooring throughout make your new home move-in ready! French doors on the study, formal living room, dining room, and a family room that opens to the kitchen. Chef's kitchen with new countertops, large island, gas cook top, plenty of counter and refinished cabinet space, and additional prep area as you head into the dining room. Master Bedroom has en-suite bathroom with large soaking tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet with built-in shelving. Upstairs is a large game room with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Home is located within a gated community with pool, parks, and splash pad just down the street! Minutes from I-45 and 99 for an easy commute or to the tons of shopping and dining.
