Cougar Lakes

By Hike by WTA Correspondents
wta.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a trail good for a long day-hike or a backpacking trip. Start out by fording the wide but shallow Bumping River, then climb through forest and meadows to two lakes in the heart of the William O. Douglas Wilderness. There are plenty of campsites at the lakes and for...

www.wta.org

Lifestylewta.org

Keenan Meadows

Part of the Manastash Ridge trail system, the Keenan Meadow Trail begins at South Fork Manastash Trail and ends at the Shoestring Lake Trail. Begin at a junction with Trail ATV 30 near Manastash Campground and turn left, heading uphill through a large clearcut to Keenan Meadows. These broad, sweeping meadows make a great spot to rest and take in the view before continuing on your way.
Travelwta.org

Big Tree Trail

The Big Tree Trail near the Lost Lake campground goes through the Big Tree Botanical Area near Strawberry Mountain. For those who want a lower-key, wheelchair accessible hike, the 0.7-mile Big Tree Trail is just the ticket. Highlighting two 900 year old Western Larch trees, the short loop trail provides educational signage and a couple of benches to take in the surrounding forest at your leisure.
Travelwta.org

Emerald Lake via Trout Lake Trailhead

Exploring a verdant canyon on the east side of the Kettle Range, Hoodoo Trail makes a great early-season conditioning hike or introduction to overnighting. The hike up Hoodoo Canyon from Trout Lake to Emerald Lake is a classic, low-elevation Inland Northwest hike through one of the largest remaining low-elevation roadless areas in the Kettle Range. An easy trail with few ups and downs makes the hike suitable for a first-time overnight trip; a sparkling lake—one of the few hike-in lakes in northeast Washington—will coax weary backpackers onward.
Travelwta.org

Mount Bonaparte Circumnavigation

Mount Bonaparte, the tallest mountain in the Okanogan Highlands, dominates its corner of the world. The summit is 2500 feet higher than nearby Strawberry Mountain, and is 3700 feet higher than Bonaparte Lake. A very fine loop hike is available that will take you all the way around the mountain,...
Lifestylewta.org

North Twentymile Peak

On this little used trail, hikers can see history, both natural and man-made. Large sections of the forest are recovering from the 2006 Tripod Complex Fire, and the two lookouts on the summit provide a glimpse of the 1920's and 1940's construction. Starting from the trailhead at 3050 feet of...
Lifestylewta.org

Manastash Ridge

The ridge is a gently rolling basalt plateau, running for 50 miles in an east-west direction between Ellensburg and Yakima, notable for cliffs and talus slopes at its perimeter, with elevation varying from 3800 to 6300 feet. The Forest Service’s Wilderness Evaluation from 2009 states, “[t]here are no major scenic values.… The key area attraction is the motorized trail system.” However, you may come to a different conclusion after visiting this amazing area! The northwest segment of Manastash Ridge covers 16.7 miles of rugged terrain from Quartz Mountain to Blowout Mountain, with Mount Clifty near the midpoint. Hiking options include an end-to-end traverse or covering a single segment, but come prepared to camp or bring adequate essentials for the mileage you will undertake.
Lifestylewta.org

Lone Fir Loop

This lollipop trail of about 2 miles has many educational signs installed by the forest service. The terrain is beautifully dry, eastside terrain. Lodgepole pine dominates initially due to a fire many years ago. A more mature forest, with firs, Engelmann Spruce are found further upstream. The stick part of...
Lifestylewta.org

North Lake

Hike to a small lake at the head of a valley with good campsites and many possibilities for exploration. Along the way see the difference between the 2018 Crescent Mountain Fire impacted forest and the old growth forest. The initial 50 feet of trail is both the Twisp Pass and...
Travelwta.org

Falls Creek Falls

Explore an easy, gently graded trail to Falls Creek Falls just outside of Winthrop. The first waterfall is just a quarter-mile from the trailhead and is accessible via a paved trail. If your thirst for falling water isn't quenched by just one, follow a gentle switchback from the lower viewpoint...
Travelwta.org

Twin Sisters Lakes

A long dirt road provides access to the central trailhead for the William O. Douglas Wilderness Area. The popular, easy forest hike to the Twin Sisters Lakes is a prelude to miles of exploration possible on trails and cross-country through open forest, past meadows, ponds, and lakes. The Twin Sisters...
Travelwta.org

Old Stagecoach Trail to Copper Butte

The Kettle Crest National Recreation Trail skirts seventeen peaks, but only goes directly over the top of Copper Butte, the sixth highest peak in eastern Washington. Access the summit and take in the fantastic scenery by starting at the Old Stagecoach Trail, the only remaining segment of Washington's first highway, constructed in 1892 and abandoned in 1898.
Lifestylewta.org

American Ridge

A steep and dusty trail to a long, beautiful ridge where the rambling is fine, often among a band of elk. This long trail in the William O. Douglas Wilderness offers solitude. Climbs southwest along many ridges, where the final section joins up with the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail.
Lifestylewta.org

Methow Community Trail

The Methow Community Trail runs along the Methow River valley between the towns of Mazama and Winthrop. It is a multi-use trail that provides countless connections to other trails like the Sun Mountain trail system and beyond. The trail begins just west of the Mazama Store turnoff on Highway 20...
Lifestylewta.org

Beaver Lake

Beaver Lake is a forested lake north of Loup Loup Pass. It's not drop-dead gorgeous, but offers the hikers the rare chance to see terrain recovering from the devastating fires of the Okanagon Complex in 2015. The trail is short, only two miles round trip with 400 feet of elevation...
Travelwta.org

Burch Mountain via Falls Creek

When the deeper backcountry is under snow (or just too far away) Burch Mountain can provide a beautiful day hike with views aplenty. From the trailhead, head north up Falls Creek toward Burch Mountain, eventually climbing out of the valley onto the mountain's flanks. Open views spread out beneath you. Climb ever-upwards, and eventually, the trail reaches the site of an old lookout on the summit of Burch Mountain.
wta.org

Bonaparte Trail

This 5.5 mile trail welcomes hikers, equestrians, and ORVs alike an a trail that climbs from Bonaparte Lake to the still actively staffed Bonaparte Lookout. Two lookouts perch and squat respectively atop the summit of Bonaparte. The more modern, taller tower is a huge, stout affair bedecked with solar panels...
Lifestylewta.org

Cabin Trail

Beginning at the Fourth of July Trailhead, the Cabin Trail traverses 2.5 miles along the western side of Bonaparte Mountain and then joins up with the Antoine Trail 304. Using this trail allows for easier access to the Antoine Trail than using the 150 road access point. This moderately difficult...
Lifestylewta.org

Silver Star Mountain (Okanogan)

Silver Star mountain provides a rewarding hiking and climbing opportunity right off Highway 20. Its majestic barren rocky spires that rise out of the forested slopes seem beyond reach but in fact the summit block is attainable, though it requires a bit of exposed scrambling after a long hike and a glacier traverse.
Lifestylewta.org

Pearrygin Creek

Looking for a challenge in route finding, with the payoff of partially obscured views? Then this trail is for you. What was once a popular non-motorized, multi-use trail was overrun by the 2006 Tripod Fire and the 2014 Carleton Complex Fire. Since the fires, a lack of maintenance and road washouts make access, routefinding, and traffic difficult here.
Lifestylewta.org

Pipsissewa Trail

This trail starts from the campground on Bonaparte Lake, and winds up to rock cliffs over looking the lake. Begin on a carpet mat of needles from pine trees, and then enjoy views of more massive larch and huge Ponderosa pines! Many flower species make up the carpet of flora along the trail, which continues up the ridge and through meadows.

