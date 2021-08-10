Updates On The AEW Rampage Premiere & International Airings

Tonight's big premiere of AEW Rampage kicked off with a huge match, as The Elite's Kenny Omega put his Impact World Championship on the line against Christan Cage, and after some jawing, in the middle of the ring they finally locked up. Omega seemed to get the better of the exchange initially but Cage turned things around and came out ahead. They locked up again but Cage got a hold locked in after evading, and then Cage hit Omega with a Shoulder Tackle and followed it up with a flip of the bird to the Champion. Omega kicked Cage and then hit some hard chops, and then he avoided Cage's attacks to hit another chop.