Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Updates On The AEW Rampage Premiere & International Airings

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFITE TV has officially added the weekly one-hour AEW Rampage show to their AEW Plus service for fans outside of the United States. FITE’s AEW Plus package costs $4.99 per month and includes the weekly Rampage live stream, the weekly Dynamite live stream, on-demand replays, select past premium events and pay-per-view shows, the full catalog of all past and current AEW Dark episodes, and more. This will make Rampage available for fans in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and many European countries.

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Chris Jericho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fite Tv#Fite Tv#Aew Plus#Aew Dark#European#Tsn Direct#The Space Channel#Eurosport#Portuguese#Tnt#The United Center#Cm Punk#Aew Women#Red Velvet#Aew Rampage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
AEW
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Related
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 8.13.21

Location: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Commentators: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Mark Henry, Taz. It’s the debut of the secondary show which is actually on television and not full of squashes. I’m not sure what this is going to mean for the company as a whole, but if they can put some stuff on here instead of cramming it all onto Dynamite, we could be in for something good. The card is pretty stacked tonight too so let’s get to it.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Update On Ticket Sales For AEW Rampage: The First Dance, Tony Khan Thanks Fans, More

In an update on the pre-sale ticket sales for AEW Rampage: The First Dance, less than 400 tickets of the 10,500 made available for the pre-sale remain. Tickets to the general public go on sale this Monday. AEW Rampage: The First Dance takes place at the 23,000 seat United Center in Chicago, IL. CM Punk is rumored to be debuting on this show.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Star ‘Furious’ With Pregnancy News

Britt Baker is a top star in AEW and for those who are not aware, she is in a relationship with NXT Superstar Adam Cole. In a previous conversation with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, Baker talked about Cole possible making his way to AEW in the future. Adam Cole may leave WWE with another top star.
WWEringsidenews.com

Mark Henry Set To Have Unique Role On AEW Rampage Announce Team

Pro wrestling legend and former WWE Superstar Mark Henry shocked the world when he made his debut at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. AEW became only the second company ever that Henry has worked in. Many fans are excited about Rampage’s debut and they won’t have to wait long as it will be taking place tonight.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Impact World Title Changes Hands On AEW Rampage

Christian Cage won the Impact World Championship against Kenny Omega on tonight’s AEW Rampage. In the opener of tonight’s debut episode, Christian picked up the pinfall victory on Omega. Near the end of the match, Don Callis attempted to distract the referee while The Young Bucks slid a chair into the ring.
WWEComicBook

AEW's Christian Cage Becomes New Impact World Champion on Rampage

Tonight's big premiere of AEW Rampage kicked off with a huge match, as The Elite's Kenny Omega put his Impact World Championship on the line against Christan Cage, and after some jawing, in the middle of the ring they finally locked up. Omega seemed to get the better of the exchange initially but Cage turned things around and came out ahead. They locked up again but Cage got a hold locked in after evading, and then Cage hit Omega with a Shoulder Tackle and followed it up with a flip of the bird to the Champion. Omega kicked Cage and then hit some hard chops, and then he avoided Cage's attacks to hit another chop.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Announces Rampage’s Broadcast Team, Title Match For Debut Show

AEW Rampage is set to debut next Friday, August 13, and their broadcast team has been revealed. Rampage will be called by Taz, Excalibur, Mark Henry, and Chris Jericho. It’s unclear if all four men will be in the booth at once, or if they will rotate throughout the broadcast. Excalibur does has done play-by-play for AEW since the promotion launched in 2019, while Taz and Jericho have made sporadic appearance in the booth before. This will be Mark Henry’s first regular role with the promotion.
WWEringsidenews.com

Mark Henry Promises AEW Rampage Will Be Different From Dynamite

AEW Dynamite will be moving to TBS in January of 2022. This was an announcement that shocked the pro wrestling world. In addition to that, AEW: Rampage and four annual specials were also confirmed as part of the new deal. AEW Rampage show will premiere Friday, August 13 at 10...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting & Big Show Huge AEW Matches Revealed

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program. Emanating from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this evening, AEW Dynamite features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom. Sting will team with Darby Allin against 2.0, formerly Everise in WWE NXT, next week on AEW Dynamite. Big Show teased a match with QT Marshall during a segment.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Christopher Daniels Talks About Why AEW Rampage Was Needed

Christopher Daniels has not been seen on AEW TV since the May 12th episode of Dynamite when he and tag team partner Frankie Kazarian were forced to no longer wrestle as a team. In the time since his on-screen exit, Daniels has remained busy as the Head of Talent Relations. This high ranked backstage role has seen Daniels be a part of the discussions for various big decisions including those surrounding AEW’s newest show Rampage.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

AEW Dark To Air Special Episode On 8/6

AEW Dark - August 6. - Dante Martin & Sydal Brothers vs. Darian Bengston, Vary Morales, & Aaron Frye. Fightful will have the stream and results for AEW Dark beginning at 10 p.m. ET.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The AEW Rampage Commentary Team Revealed, Cash Wheeler Injury Update

AEW Superstar Cash Wheeler took to Instagram on Wednesday night, providing an update on his injury that took place last week. For those unaware, Wheeler suffered a nasty cut after he hit his arm on the turnbuckle during last week’s show. Wheeler said,. “Thank you to everyone that’s reached out....
WWE411mania.com

411 Is Hiring a Writer for AEW Rampage Live Coverage

Hey there, people! Are you someone who follows AEW and have thought “You know what, I could do reviews as good as or better than those other guys”? Well, here’s your chance! We’re looking for someone to cover AEW Rampage weekly for the site. You must be able to do live coverage, recapping and reviewing the events of the show as they happen in your own voice and in a clear, easy to understand manner.
WWEf4wonline.com

Cody Rhodes AEW media call: Bray Wyatt, Rampage, death matches

Ahead of his Wednesday clash with the debuting Malakai Black at AEW Homecoming, AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes talked to the media for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, hitting on a variety of topics but none related to CM Punk or Daniel Bryan,. Rhodes opened the call warning the...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Strong Pre-Sale Ticket Purchases For AEW Rampage In Chicago

The AEW Rampage show for August 20th from Chicago at the United Center had a presale this morning starting at 10 am central/11 am eastern time. They’ve already sold over 10,000 tickets. Although not confirmed, there’s a lot of speculation after reports of CM Punk having talks with AEW and...
Posted by
FanSided

AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho defeats Wardlow in main event

AEW Dynamite had several big matches tonight, with the biggest being the announced match between Chris Jericho and Wardlow. If Jericho defeats Wardlow, he gets to have a match against MJF, finally setting up his revenge against him for all the Pinnacle has done. Along with that, we are also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy