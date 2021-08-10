Kid Life; Kebo’s Big Boy circa mid 1970’s

Submitted by John L. Lincicome. This story was originally posted in late May of this year on the “You Know You’re From Lakewood” Facebook site. There was a kindness in his eyes. The sort of thing that led you to believe that when he spoke, it would be the sound of kindness. Or timid. A softer shade of human comes to mind. And at the same time that notion conflicted with the big belt buckle and cowboy boots with a heel of an inch and a half that he sported.