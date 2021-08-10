Cancel
Understanding Low MPV Results

By Editorial Process
verywellhealth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"MPV" stands for mean platelet volume and is a measure of the size of your platelets. Platelets, or thrombocytes, are fragments of cells in the blood. They help the blood to clot and repair damaged blood vessel walls in order to stop or prevent bleeding. MPV is often tested as part of a platelet count measuring the number of platelets in a sample of blood, or as part of a complete blood count (CBC).

www.verywellhealth.com

EurekAlert

Breakthrough in understanding genesis of fibroids

Scientists at the University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital have made a breakthrough in understanding the genesis of uterine leiomyomas, also called fibroids. Fibroids are extremely common tumors. They are a major burden for women’s health worldwide, and the most common cause of hysterectomy. The Finland Myoma Study published in Nature found that the part of the human genome that controls expression of genes, is of major importance in fibroid development.
MedicalXpress

A COVID-19 biomarker: Low blood levels of sphingosine predict symptomatic infections

Researchers remain perplexed as to why some patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, remain asymptomatic while other patients develop severe disease symptoms. This question is once again at the front of mind as the Delta variant spreads across the country. In a new retrospective study, researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) discovered a specific and sensitive biomarker in blood samples that predicts which patients will develop COVID-19 symptoms. Their results, published online on July 9 in Scientific Reports, show that reduced levels of a specific lipid, sphingosine, are significantly associated with developing COVID-19 symptoms. Conversely, elevated levels of sphingosine, as well as a protein involved in its production, acid ceramidase (AC), are associated with asymptomatic infections.
Nature.com

Vitamin D3 administration prevents memory deficit and alteration of biochemical parameters induced by unpredictable chronic mild stress in rats

The present study aimed to investigate the effects of vitamin D3 (Vit D) administration on memory function, hippocampal level of amyloid-beta (Aβ), brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and oxidative stress status in a rat model of unpredictable chronic mild stress (UCMS). Vit D was intraperitoneally administered at doses of 100, 1000, and 10,000 IU/kg. Animals were subjected to UCMS for a total period of 4 weeks. Memory function was assessed using morris water maze (MWM) and passive avoidance (PA) tests. Biochemical markers were measured to reveal the status of oxidative stress and antioxidant defense system. In addition, the levels of Aβ and BDNF were measured in hippocampal region. In the UCMS group, latency to find the platform was greater and the time spent in target quadrant (MWM test) as well as the latency to enter the dark compartment (PA test), were less than the vehicle group. Hippocampal malondialdehyde (MDA) and Aβ concentrations in the UCMS group were higher than the vehicle group. Hippocampal level of thiol and BDNF plus the activities of catalase and superoxide dismutase (SOD) were reduced in UCMS group compared to the control subjects (i.e. vehicle group). Interestingly, Vit D treatment supplementation reversed the mentioned effects of UCMS. Our findings indicated that Vit D administration improves UCMS-induced impairment of learning and memory through prevention of adverse effects on Aβ, BDNF and oxidative stress parameters.
Phys.org

Study reveals structure of receptor implicated in type 2 diabetes and more

Researchers from the University of Southern California, Merck & Co., Skoltech, MIPT, UCLA, and the Université de Sherbrooke have determined the structure of the human leukotriene B4 receptor 1, involved in inflammatory, infectious, allergic, and tumorigenic diseases. Published in Nature Communications, the analysis of the structure reveals how the receptor recognizes its binding partners and interacts with them. This opens up avenues for designing better drugs that would target the receptor to treat Type 2 diabetes and other pathologies.
Posted by
Medical Daily

Cholesterol Drug Cuts COVID-19 Infection By 70%, Reduces Transmissions: Study

A cholesterol drug could help bring down the number of daily COVID-19 infections, according to a new study. Researchers have recently stumbled upon a new discovery concerning a drug that’s mainly developed to treat high cholesterol. Fenofibrate is a fibrate class oral medication, which has been around since 1975, is typically administered to lower the levels of fatty substances in the blood.
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus May Reach Various Layers of Human Retina, Finds Study

Researchers from Brazil have found that SARS-CoV-2 viral particles may reach the various layers of the human retina and also could be associated with this infection's ocular clinical manifestations. In the study, published in the JAMA Network, they presented the case of three patients—2 men and a woman—who died of...
healthitanalytics.com

Predictive Analytics, Blood Samples Determine COVID-19 Severity

It remains unknown as to why some patients infected with COVID-19 develop severe symptoms while others remain asymptomatic. This uncertainty is alarming to scientists as the Delta variant spreads across the United States. Through their retrospective study using predictive analytics, the team of MUSC researchers discovered that a reduced level...
ajmc.com

Study Suggests Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide May Induce Migraine

New research published in JAMA Network Open highlights one potential cause of migraine. Results of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study suggest the role of vasoactive intestinal polypeptide (VIP) or a prolonged dilation of cranial arteries may be critical in migraine pathophysiology. Findings were published in JAMA Network Open. Although the...
Posted by
Woman's World

This Powerful Essential Oil Fights Joint Pain, Liver Damage, and Brain Disease

By now, you’ve probably heard about the many benefits of turmeric. Turmeric is a powerful Indian spice that’s known for it’s anti-inflammatory benefits, and it’s often touted as one of nature’s most potent superfoods. But besides using turmeric to flavor your favorite stews and curries, you can also reap the benefits of this spice by using turmeric essential oil.
Genetic Engineering News

Tuberculosis Essential Gene Index of Vulnerability Points to Promising, Underexplored Targets

Studies by researchers at Rockefeller University have helped to explain why target-based antibiotics against Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), the bacterium that causes tuberculosis (TB), are not always effective. Their research suggests that while the discovery of genes essential to the bacterium’s life cycle may send scientists rushing off to develop drugs that inhibit that target, such essential gene targets differ in their degree of vulnerability to antibiotics.
tctmd.com

MRI of Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis Yields New Theories, Questions

A small case series using comprehensive cardiac imaging to assess myocarditis following mRNA vaccination for COVID-19 is providing more reassurance that the phenomenon tends to resolve relatively quickly and follow a benign course. Whether any imaging markers portend longer-term problems, however, remains unclear. Between May 1 and July 15, 2021,...
theiet.org

Understanding the ISTP personality type: The Craftsperson

Welcome to this week’s personality article, it will be the last instalment of the series and we have really enjoyed exploring the different personality types and gaining a deeper understanding of them. These articles are about discovering and analysing our strengths and weaknesses, as well as what we can do to improve on ourselves. We focus on how you can talk about strengths and weaknesses in an interview situation and what you might want to think about doing to improve your technique. During this article, we have focused on the ISTP personality type, also known as The Craftsperson. For the rest of this series, you can click here to be re-directed to the E&TJ Careers and advice section where you can find more articles like this and more!
Medscape News

Biologics for Asthma Also Improve Chronic Rhinosinusitis

Biologics used as an asthma treatment also appear to improve symptoms of coexisting chronic rhinosinusitis in some patients, according to results from a real-world study published in the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology. Although patients with asthma commonly have coexisting chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) or without...
docwirenews.com

A planetary health perspective on synthetic methionine

Lancet Planet Health. 2021 Aug;5(8):e560-e569. doi: 10.1016/S2542-5196(21)00138-8. Methionine is an amino acid that humans and farm animals must derive from food. This metabolite, a tightly regulated resource in ecosystems, has become a mass commodity in the global economy, with well over 1 million tons being produced annually from petroleum to fortify livestock feed. Viewed from the standpoint of planetary health, anthropogenic methionine synthesis is an important enabler of low-cost animal protein production, with interdependent but unexamined effects on human health and ecosystems. At a time when agrochemical engineering is shifting the way sulphur is assimilated and moves up our food chain, research suggests that dietary methionine restriction alone captures many healthspan benefits noted with calorie restriction. As such, methionine synthesis is an excellent exemplar of planetary scale anthropogenic activity that manifests at the molecular scale of cellular metabolism, with potential systemic effects on human health. In this Personal View we establish the scale and historical trajectory of the methionine industry and provide a preliminary model for tracing this amino acid through the food supply into the human body. We draw together insights across disparate publications of applied animal agriculture, human nutrition, and biomedical research to call for cross-disciplinary dialogue on responsible use of methionine-augmentation technologies.
verywellhealth.com

What Is Atopic Dermatitis?

Atopic dermatitis is the most common type of eczema. It leaves the skin chronically dry, inflamed, irritated, itchy, and red. Read more about atopic dermatitis, its causes, symptoms, and treatment methods. Definition. Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a form of eczema. It is a chronic skin disorder that can cause the...
commercialintegrator.com

Exploring Change and Understanding the Experience

The idea of change and the need to adjust to it is nothing new. The quote originated with the ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus who said that “the only constant in life is change.” Benjamin Franklin put a much finer point on it when he noted that “When you are finished changing, you are finished.” This does not portend well for those mired in an unchanging paradigm.
Posted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.

