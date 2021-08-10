Understanding Low MPV Results

Welcome to this week’s personality article, it will be the last instalment of the series and we have really enjoyed exploring the different personality types and gaining a deeper understanding of them. These articles are about discovering and analysing our strengths and weaknesses, as well as what we can do to improve on ourselves. We focus on how you can talk about strengths and weaknesses in an interview situation and what you might want to think about doing to improve your technique. During this article, we have focused on the ISTP personality type, also known as The Craftsperson. For the rest of this series, you can click here to be re-directed to the E&TJ Careers and advice section where you can find more articles like this and more!