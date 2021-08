Might be the most highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game this year, and those that haven't pre-ordered a copy yet might want to consider going through GameStop. The retailer has revealed a pin set pre-order bonus, which includes Samus Aran and the game's new EMMI opponent. The set looks similar to the one offered alongside Mario Golf: Super Rush, and it appears that it will be offered to those that buy the game either online or in-person. Compared with other Nintendo franchises, Metroid merchandise tends to be few and far between, so this should be an exciting offering for fans!