Long Beach Township, NJ

Teen Night COVID Outbreak: 29 Confirmed Cases

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
File Photo

LONG BEACH ISLAND – The Long Beach Island Health Department (LBIHD) have reported 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases, all linked to Beach Haven Teen Nights.

The first case was reported on August 3 and the LBIHD continue to receive reports. Officials said that the infected have had a range of mild to more significant COVID symptoms, but at this time no hospitalizations or deaths have occurred.

The cases have stemmed from those who attended teen night as early as July 11 and as recent as July 25 and 27. The LBIHD believe cases going back to July 11 suggest the nightclub may have been a reoccurring source of transmission.

“Unfortunately, increasing Covid-19 activity is not unique to LBI but coincides with what is being reported regionally and nationally. When most public health measures had been lifted for Memorial Day Weekend, the vaccine was left as the primary barrier protecting individuals and their communities from this virus. The level of immunization and limited public health requirements left in place are indicating to not be enough to keep this pandemic at bay. The immunization rate among all eligible age ranges and particularly teens and young adults needs to see a robust improvement if we have a chance to head off subsequent activity from this spike. In the short term, public health measures such as masking indoors and avoiding crowds are advised for everyone,” LBIHD said in a statement.

The LBIHD states that the current CDC and NJDOH guidelines specify many ways to reduce this risk such as avoid these environments, get immunized, social distance, wear a mask, stay home when you are unwell and get tested.

